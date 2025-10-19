Industry Minister, Business Council Discuss Jordan-US Economic Cooperation

Amman: Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah met with Tariq Hassan, President of the Jordanian-American Business Council, and council members on Thursday to explore mechanisms for strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and the United States and supporting Jordanian exporters in the United States market.

According to Jordan News Agency, discussions focused on the upcoming Business Council participation at an international Expo in Detroit, scheduled for September 17-19, 2026. The Expo will serve as a platform for Jordanian companies to showcase their products and services, connect with United States counterparts, and establish business partnerships.

Attendees highlighted the significance of Jordanian private sector participation, represented by Chambers of Commerce and Industry and local companies, in enhancing the country’s presence at the Expo. Meetings with representatives from the industrial sector underscored the strategic value of promoting Jordanian exports to the United States market.

Qudah emphasized that Expo 2026 presents a pivotal opportunity to expand Jordan’s export base and strengthen its competitiveness globally. He instructed coordination with the Jordan Exports company to consolidate efforts in assisting Jordanian companies in entering the United States market.

He also stressed the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Intaj Association to develop a national action plan enabling Jordanian IT companies to seize opportunities in the United States, including establishing branches or appointing permanent representatives. Such initiatives aim to position Jordan as a regional hub for the IT sector, enhance youth skills, and broaden the scope of digital services.