UNRWA Backbone of Humanitarian Operation in Gaza, Says Official

Amman: Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), stressed on Thursday that the agency is the backbone of humanitarian action inside the Gaza Strip and must lead the response there. He noted that it has not been able to bring in any of the humanitarian supplies allocated to Gaza, despite several days having passed since the ceasefire came into effect.

According to Jordan News Agency, Abu Hasna said that Israel has so far not allowed UNRWA to bring in food and non-food aid, which is contained in 6,000 trucks waiting at the gates of the Gaza Strip. He explained that these trucks contain enough food for the residents of the Gaza Strip for three months. He added that there are hundreds of thousands of blankets, tents, and clothing, as well as large quantities of medicine. He said these must be brought in to truly address the harsh and dangerous conditions in the Strip, which are still deteriorating. He indicated that the war has stopped, but the suffering continues.

Abu Hasna confirmed that the agency currently has 12,000 staff working inside the Gaza Strip, and 8,000 teachers working on a plan developed by UNRWA in cooperation with partners on how to reintegrate and engage 640,000 students who have been completely excluded from the educational process for two years. He pointed out that operations in the health sector are continuing, with the number of medical visits to UNRWA clinics since October 7, 2023, exceeding ten million.

He noted that solid waste collection operations are continuing, along with the provision of essential supplies to shelters and the drilling of wells within the camps. He stated that psychological support services are continuing uninterrupted, with approximately 800,000 psychological consultations provided through UNRWA.

He emphasized that all operations are ongoing, with the exception of food distribution, which has been halted due to the Israeli authorities’ obstruction of the agency’s efforts to carry out this mission. He explained that approximately 90 percent of the agency’s facilities were destroyed or severely damaged, and that the overall situation in the Gaza Strip is critical, as Israel still controls 53 percent of the Strip’s area. Furthermore, he stated that the roads are filled with rubble, making it difficult to travel and move around, and that the Strip needs many things.

He called for increased Arab support for the agency to ensure the continuation of its services in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem. He noted that the agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, is conducting intensive contacts with several parties to ensure the entry of aid and enable its international staff to enter the Strip.