Momani Commends Jordanian Youth’s Volunteer Roles, Urges Wider Media Engagement

Amman: Minister of Government Communication, Dr. Mohammad Momani, emphasized the significance of volunteer work as an “authentic societal value” that aids in fostering a culture of positive engagement in Jordan’s local development and community service.

According to Jordan News Agency, during a meeting at the ministry headquarters with the “Youth Are Our Support-Nahia Bel Shabab” volunteer initiative team from the southern Ma’an governorate, Momani highlighted the crucial role of Jordanian youth in digital media and media-related literacy. He commended their participation in promoting a “positive, informed” discourse to combat misinformation and hate speech.

Momani, who also serves as the Official Government Spokesperson, noted that this initiative aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, aiming to empower youth and instill values of awareness and responsibility. He lauded the team’s efforts and their spirit of initiative, stating that dialogues with young entrepreneurs bolster confidence in Jordan’s promising future, with the youth being the Kingdom’s “renewed hope.”

He further stated that Jordan will tackle digital challenges in the media sector through its citizens’ awareness, professional media, and legislation designed to protect society. In response, team members shared their views on the Kingdom’s media and communication landscape, advocating for enhanced youth access to media platforms, expanded training in communication and digital media skills, and the encouragement of purposeful content production.

The team also expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Government Communication’s initiatives in establishing “direct” communication channels with Jordan’s youth, listening to their opinions and ideas, thereby contributing to the development of national media performance.