ICRC interventions in Hajjah province discussed



A meeting in Hajjah province on Tuesday discussed the interventions of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the province.

The meeting, which included the President of the Yemen Red Crescent Society in the province, Dr. Ahmed Nassar, and ICRC deputy health Coordinator of the ICRC health department at the main center in Sana’a, Luis Sosa, reviewed the projects and activities of the Red Cross implemented and that can be provided to those affected by conflicts and natural disasters in the conflict zone.

The meeting, in the presence of the representative of the coordinator of the health department of the Committee of the Cross Margaret Othoya and the Advisor to the Head of the International Mission Bashir Jubran, discussed the Committee’s support for building the health center in the Yemeni Red Crescent Division in Abs District and its mechanism of work to improve health services in the province.

The meeting was attended by the field health coordinator in the committee, Hani Al-Wadaei, directo

rs of departments and heads of departments of the association.

Source: Yemen News Agency