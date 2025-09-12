Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns on 30 November

Sign up for an Iconic Road-cycling Experience against Hong Kong’s Skyline

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hong Kong’s largest annual cycling event, the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), is set to return to the road in Hong Kong on 30 November (Sunday). This year’s edition offers a fresh and comprehensive array of activities and experiences for sports lovers to immerse in the city’s vibrant energy, from professional races on brand new routes in the city streets among top athletes, an iconic road-cycling experience against Hong Kong’s skyline for cycling enthusiasts, to a cycling-themed carnival with sports and entertainment experiences. Cycling enthusiasts are welcome to register in Hong Kong Cyclothon from 13 September.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said, “Hong Kong has successfully hosted a series of major international sports events in recent years, reinforcing the city’s growing presence on the global sports stage. The Hong Kong Cyclothon is a true highlight of our sporting calendar, offering locals and visitors an exceptional competitive cycling experience and showcasing the city’s ability to blend sport with tourism. This year’s event continues to place a strong emphasis on mass participation by hosting the most popular 50km ride, allowing cyclists to ride through ‘four tunnels, three bridges’. There is also the 32km ride which covers ‘two tunnels, two bridges’ and includes the inaugural World University Trophy, welcoming cyclists from universities in Hong Kong, Mainland and overseas, including students from some of the top 100 global institutions. The City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men’s and Women’s Open will feature new, more demanding routes to elevate the excitement of the competition. Looking ahead, the HKTB aims to expand the Hong Kong Cyclothon across the Greater Bay Area and work in partnership with neighbouring destinations to build a world-class tourism brand for the region.”

50km & 32km Rides Open to 6,000 Local, Mainland and Overseas Cyclists

32km Ride Debuts World University Trophy

Popular non-competitive rides include the 50km “four tunnels, three bridges” route, and the 32km “two tunnels, two bridges” route. A total of 6,000 places will be available to local, Mainland and overseas cyclists, who can test their fitness along major roads passing renowned landmarks and set against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s adrenaline-pumping urban scenery. This year’s 32km ride will include the inaugural World University Trophy, bringing together cyclists from universities in Hong Kong, Mainland and overseas in a challenge that combines sports, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Cyclothon 50km & 32km Rides

New Routes for City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men and Women’s Open

Speed and strategy take centre stage as competition intensifies in the annual challenge. This year, the City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men’s and Women’s Open breaks from the traditional circuit format. The race will extend beyond Tsim Sha Tsui for the first time with a longer course taking in varied terrain. Riders will compete in an extended single-lap format, pushing them to their limits in what promises to be a thrilling showdown across iconic landmarks including the Former Kowloon-Canton Railway Clock Tower and the International Commerce Centre (ICC) and Tsing Ma Bridge, offering riders a spectacular view of Hong Kong’s skyline.

Cyclothon_GBA Race

HKTB to Host Cyclothon Carnival at West Kowloon

A Celebration of Music, Sport and Charity

The sporting extravaganza extends to the West Kowloon Cultural District’s Art Park where the HKTB will present an action-packed Cyclothon Carnival. From morning to dusk, the carnival will offer a dynamic mix of music and sports performances. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food booths, sports gear markets, interactive emerging sports experiences, face painting stalls, balloon art workshops, and other fun-filled activities. The programme will give locals and visitors of all ages and interests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the spirit of the Hong Kong Cyclothon. Races will be livestreamed on a giant screen to ensure carnival-goers do not miss a second of the action.

