  • Date: November 17, 2023
FM: Jordan will not sign water-energy deal with Israel


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said that Jordan will not sign the water-energy deal with Israel due to the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip since October 7.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, Safadi said that “the agreement should have been signed last month, but we will not sign it.”

He emphasized that Israel is driving the entire region into hell and that this war must end, adding that tensions are present on Lebanon’s borders and that the West Bank is on fire.

Israel’s actions have also created an atmosphere of hatred that prevents normal and peaceful relations, Safadi stressed.

In the middle of Israel’s actions,Safadi said, the peace deal between Jordan and Israel will be irrelevant, gathering dust on the shelf.

Source: Jordan News Agency

