HMC Renews Sponsorship Agreement Between Qatar Stars League, Tobacco Control Center

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has renewed the sponsorship agreement for Qatar Stars League for the third consecutive year between Qatar Stars League and HMC’s Tobacco Control Center.

Under this agreement, the Tobacco Control Center will continue raising the community’s awareness on risks of tobacco and its derivatives, in addition to highlighting the role undertaken by the center, including its services to assist tobacco users to entirely quit all types of tobacco through promoting the center’s activities and holding events during Qatar Stars League and cup tournaments, as well as using the stadiums as platforms to broadcast awareness messages and information about methods of quitting smoking.

HMC’s Tobacco Control Center is one of the centers accredited by the World Health Organization to enforce Tobacco control measures.

Source: Qatar News Agency