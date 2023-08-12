  • Date: August 13, 2023
  • Date: August 13, 2023

EU Welcomes the Unloading of Oil from Safer Tanker

The EU welcomed the complete unloading of crude oil from the Safer tanker in the Red Sea waters off the coast of Yemen.

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said in a statement in Brussels that the successful transfer of an estimated 1.14 million barrels of light crude oil was essential to avert an imminent environmental catastrophe in Yemen and the Red Sea.

He explained that the EU provided 3 million euros to support the plan coordinated by the UN to deal with the environmental threat posed by the tanker in the Red Sea.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages