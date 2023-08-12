Health Minister inspects new centers and departments of Al-Thawra Hospital Authority in Hodeida

Public Health and Population Minister, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, inspected the progress of work in the new centers and departments that are being implemented in Al-Thawra General Hospital Authority in Al-Hodeida province.

Minister Al-Mutawakkil, accompanied by the head of the authority, Dr. Khaled Ahmed Suhail, was briefed on the malnutrition treatment center, which was received last week after completing its construction works funded by the World Health Organization at a cost of 223 million riyals.

Health Minister was also briefed on the Intensive Care Building project, which was established with self-financing, in addition to inspecting the incubators and intensive care building for children, directed quickly preparing and opening projects to receive patients and provide them with health services.

During the visit, Al-Mutawakkil praised the significant expansion witnessed by Al-Thawra General Hospital in Hodeida, which will contribute to the development and improvement of health services in a better way for patients who visit the hospital.

