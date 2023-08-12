Head of Safer Committee: The oil shipment has been transferred, and there are other procedures that include Safer and the replacement ship

The head of the supervisory committee for the implementation of the urgent maintenance agreement and the comprehensive evaluation of the floating tank, Zaid Al-Washli, revealed that, according to the United Nations announcement, the transfer of the crude oil shipment from the Safer ship to the replacement ship Yemen has been completed.

Al-Washli said in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the committee received a message from the Resident Coordinator David Gresley’s office confirming the completion of the transfer of the oil shipment at six o’clock this evening, Friday.

He blessed everyone for reaching this advanced stage to prevent an environmental disaster, stressing that the most important reason for this success is the facilitation ,coordination by the Salvation Government and the national teams participating in the implementation of the rescue operation.

The head of Safer Committee pointed out that the main reason for the success of this operation is the heroic work carried out by the naval forces in 2020, the details of which were published in the press conference held by the committee last Tuesday.

He said, “We want to make it clear to everyone that the completion of the oil transfer does not mean the end of the process. Rather, it will remain to wash the tanks of Safer ship, ensure that they are free of any oil materials polluting the environment, the arrival of the stabilization buoy, the examination, maintenance of the underwater pipeline, fixing Yemen ship to the buoy, connecting the pipeline to it, all regarding the project, so that it can be exported, and that is according to the memorandum of understanding signed with the United Nations in March 2022 AD.

He expressed thanks for all the sincere efforts that contributed to the work.

Source: Yemen News Agency