Palestinians bid farewell to year full of blood



In full view of the world, and in conjunction with the continuation of the Zionist-American aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has entered its 94th consecutive day, the Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and all the occupied territories bid farewell to a year burdened with blood, destruction, arrests, and Zionist violations.

It bid farewell to wounded Gaza in the same year, with a heavy list of tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded, missing, prisoners, and forcibly displaced people.

While the bleeding of the occupied West Bank continues, the Zionist enemy continues its killing, arrests, displacement, settlement, and plundering of lands and wealth, the same enemy continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, for the 94th day in a row, launching hysterical raids on various regions, in brutal massacres, most of whose victims are women and children.

According to what the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced yesterday, Monday, the death toll from the barbaric aggression on the Strip

has risen to 23,084, and the wounded to 58,926, since the seventh of last October.

Since the outbreak of the devastating American-backed Zionist war on the Gaza Strip, the Zionist enemy army has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank, and increased the pace of its incursions, raids, and arrests.

In this context, the head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Moayed Shaaban, confirmed in a press conference held yesterday, Monday, reviewing the annual report on Zionist violations, that 12,161 attacks carried out by the Zionist enemy authorities and their herds of settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, during the past year 2023.

Shaaban said: ‘The Zionist violations in the year 2023 constituted, at all levels, a dangerous turning point at the legislative and executive operational levels on the ground, flouting the most basic ethics of dealing in wars, crises and conflicts.’

He stated that during the past year, the Zionist enemy authorities

and their herds of settlers carried out 12,161 attacks, including 5,308 after the seventh of last October, including 2,410 attacks carried out by herds of settlers.

He pointed out that 22 Palestinians were killed by settlers’ bullets during the past year, including ten after October 7…Pointing out that 25 Bedouin communities were displaced in the West Bank and the occupied Jerusalem desert during the same year, including 22 communities after October 7th… knowing that these communities include 266 families, including a total of 1,517 individuals, according to Palestinian official.

Shaaban continued: ‘This indicates the form that the settlers’ terrorism took as a dirty mission that was entrusted to them from the official level in the occupation entity.’ He pointed out that the occupation authorities cut down and destroyed during the past year, 21,731 trees in the Palestinian territories, including 18,964 olive trees.

He explained that during the past year, the Zionist enemy authorities issued 1,330 notic

es to demolish Palestinian facilities under the pretext of not having a license, while 514 demolition operations were carried out, including 659 facilities in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

He also pointed out that the number of settlers in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, reached 730,330 settlers, distributed among 180 settlements and 194 outposts, including 93 pastoral outposts.

The head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that the enemy authorities confiscated more than 50,524 dunams during 2023.

Yesterday, Monday, enemy forces arrested 40 Palestinians in various areas of the West Bank, bringing the number of detainees in the West Bank since the beginning of last year to more than ten thousand and 500 Palestinian men and women, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, while the number of those currently inside prisons is estimated at 7,800.

The Prisoners’ Club says: The arrest operations were concentrated in the Bethlehem governorate, while the rest of the arrests were

distributed in the governorates of Ramallah, Qalqilya, Nablus, Hebron, Jenin, and Jerusalem, accompanied by widespread raids.

He added: ‘The arrest campaign was accompanied by widespread harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes.’

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported in a statement on Saturday that the number of administrative detainees during the year 2023 is the highest since the years of the first Palestinian Intifada in 1987.

Palestinian experts confirm that the situation in the occupied West Bank is ‘going to explode,’ as a result of the Zionist enemy’s continued violations there.

Palestinian expert Jihad Harb told the Turkish Anadolu Agency: ‘The West Bank is rapidly heading toward a major explosion.

Harb adds: ‘The explosion in the West Bank could take several forms, including popular confrontation, or armed confrontation,’ stressing that ‘armed confrontation is the predominant feature of

any explosion.’

The Palestinian expert points out that the explosion means a major involvement of the Palestinian public in the confrontation, including members of the Fatah movement, which is the most widely organized in the West Bank.

In turn, Amjad Abu Al-Ezz, professor of political science at the Arab American University in Jenin Governorate, said: ‘The West Bank is experiencing a state of turmoil, and things are tense even before the seventh of October… adding: ‘The explosion is only a matter of time, and it may be a short time.’

He pointed out that there are “several factors driving the explosion, most notably the settlers’ practices, their orgy, and their carrying of weapons.”

It is worth noting that just as the past year 2023 was difficult for the Palestinians in terms of massacres committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and violations, it was the year of victory for the resistance, which launched the largest attack and inflicted on the enemy the greatest losses and defeats in its history.

Sour

ce: Yemen News Agency