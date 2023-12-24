  • Date: December 26, 2023
  • Date: December 26, 2023

Gov’t Circular Extends Work Suspension to Private Sector

Amman: The Ministry of Labor has stated that the Prime Minister’s directive, which suspends the operations of all public entities during the Christmas and New Year holidays, also extends to the private sector.
Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages