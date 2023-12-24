Amman: The Ministry of Labor has stated that the Prime Minister’s directive, which suspends the operations of all public entities during the Christmas and New Year holidays, also extends to the private sector.
Source: Jordan News Agency
Gov’t Circular Extends Work Suspension to Private Sector
