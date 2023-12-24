King: While world celebrates Christmas, peace is absent from people in the Holy Land

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah said that joy and peace are absent among the Christian people in the Holy Land as the world celebrates Christmas.

“While the world celebrates Christmas, joy and peace are absent among Christian people in the Holy Land, which cannot enjoy peace in light of the brutal aggression against the people in Gaza and the restrictions on worshipers in Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Our wishes for peace to our Christian brothers and sisters in Palestine and the world,” His Majesty said Sunday evening in a post on his official X account.

Source: Jordan News Agency