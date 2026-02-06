Getlink Customs Services and Agsa-Partida Join Forces to Secure and Simplify Goods Flows Between Morocco, Spain, and the United Kingdom

Getlink announces the signing of a strategic partnership between Getlink Customs Services, its division dedicated to customs formalities, and Agsa-Partida, a leading Spanish customs intermediary specializing in the logistics and customs management of flows between Morocco and Europe

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2026 – Building on its expertise in managing cross-Channel customs procedures, Getlink Customs Services strengthens its position as a trusted partner for complex goods flows. Agsa-Partida brings deep sector knowledge and operational know-how on the Iberian corridor.

Developing a Key Logistics Corridor

As trade between Morocco and the United Kingdom has doubled since 2021 and is expected to continue growing through 2030, the two partners are joining forces to offer customs processes that are simple, fast, and secure, tailored to the post-Brexit context.

A Comprehensive Service Offering on the Morocco–Spain–UK Corridor

Through this partnership, clients of Getlink Customs Services and Agsa-Partida will benefit from an enhanced operational network:

In Spain: Agsa-Partida's expertise at strategic transit points, including Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, and Motril.

In the United Kingdom: handling import/export formalities through Getlink Customs Services, an expert in cross-Channel goods flows.

This partnership provides an integrated service covering all customs, health, and regulatory requirements.

Julie Bagur, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) at Getlink Customs Services:

“With this partnership, we are taking a major step forward for our clients: opening new markets and strengthening strategic expertise on a rapidly growing logistics corridor. Together, we offer a complete and reliable solution capable of meeting the challenges of a constantly evolving market.”

Jesús Aznar, Agsa-Partida:

“The partnership with Getlink Customs Services allows us to offer an integrated solution for customs formalities from Morocco to the United Kingdom; this reduces processing times and accelerates the transit of goods between the two countries. Our teams share the same commitment to quality and efficiency to support operators and provide new opportunities in strategic markets.”