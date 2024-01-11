JMP calls on masses of Yemeni people to respond to revolution leader call in million-man rally tomorrow, Friday



The Joint Meeting Parties (JMP) called on their cadres, members, bases, and the masses of the great Yemeni people to respond to the call of the leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in the large and honorable million-man gathering in Sana’a and the governorates.

The joint parties announced in a statement received on Thursday by Saba their support for all the important contents contained in Mr. Leader’s speech and his warning to the Americans that any attack on Yemen will not remain unanswered and that the Yemeni people are not among those who fear America.

The statement affirmed that Yemen has practically proven the effectiveness of its movement against the Zionist enemy entity at all levels through the million marches in solidarity with the Palestinian people that fill the squares, and by targeting the usurping entity with missiles and drones, as well as the successful strategic decision taken by the leadership to prevent the passage of ships linked to ‘Israel” from passing thro

ugh the Red and Arabian seas.

The joint parties expressed their hope that the peoples of the Arabian Gulf, the brotherly Egyptian people, and the rest of the peoples of the region would boycott American and Israeli goods in response to the call of the Leader, as the least duty they offer within the framework of their responsibility towards the oppressed Palestinian people.

The statement blessed the Yemeni people with the Friday of Rajab, the anniversary of the entry of Yemenis into Islam in droves, with all desire, and that is a divine blessing that requires praise and thanks to God Almighty.

Source: Yemen News Agency