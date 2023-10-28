  • Date: October 29, 2023
  • Date: October 29, 2023

GCC Warns of Risks of any Ground Operations Carried out by Israeli Occupation in Gaza Strip

Riyadh, The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip and warned of the humanitarian and security consequences of any ground operations conducted by the Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian civilians.

In a statement today, GCC Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that this escalation constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly issued on October 27, 2023, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of civilians and allows humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip immediately and without delay.

He emphasized that the absence of a political solution has led to the worsening of conditions and the destruction of infrastructure and vital interests in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in achieving peace and security in the Middle East.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages