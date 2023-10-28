GCC Warns of Risks of any Ground Operations Carried out by Israeli Occupation in Gaza Strip

Riyadh, The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip and warned of the humanitarian and security consequences of any ground operations conducted by the Israeli occupation forces on Palestinian civilians.

In a statement today, GCC Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that this escalation constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly issued on October 27, 2023, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of a humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of civilians and allows humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip immediately and without delay.

He emphasized that the absence of a political solution has led to the worsening of conditions and the destruction of infrastructure and vital interests in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities in achieving peace and security in the Middle East.

Source: Qatar News Agency