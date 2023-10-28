With Funding from QFFD, QRCS Distributes Urgent Assistance to Displaced People in Gaza Strip

Doha, With funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is distributing food parcels to the Palestinians sheltered at the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis Governorate, southern Gaza, as part of an ongoing emergency response to the three-week war.

In a statement on Saturday, QRCS outlined that its relief team will plan to distribute 1,000 shelter kits, within the project of urgent relief interventions for the people of Gaza supported by from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).

Under the emergency relief intervention, QRCSs office in Gaza and PRCS delivered 38 packs of medical equipment and consumables to hospitals of Palestines Ministry of Health (MOH), including 100 medical beds for intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency departments, to ensure the continuity of health services provided for wounded people, the statement added.

QRCS is coordinating with partners to implement several humanitarian interventions, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza and making sure that wounded and displaced people have access to basic services, it added.

Earlier, QRCS allocated USD 1,309,000 from its Disaster Response Fund as an initial contribution to secure the much-needed medicines, medical supplies, and ambulance vehicles for emergency, surgery, and ICU departments at MOH hospitals.

In the same vein, QRCS strongly condemned the savage and unrelenting bombing of Gaza since 7 October 2023, which had killed, injured, and displaced thousands of civilian Palestinians, including women and children. In an official statement, QRCS considered the war as being in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) and human rights; blatantly breaching the universal values of mercy, humaneness, and sanctity of life; and seriously undermining international peace and security.

According to the statement, QRCS stressed that it is imperative to respect the four Geneva Conventions and all the international instruments that provide for the protection of medical personnel, facilities, and teams showing the Red Crescent or Red Cross emblem.

Following the entire communications and Internet cutoff in Gaza on Friday 27 October, QRCS announced that its personnel there had been unreachable, while performing their humanitarian and relief job together with their PRCS peers.

Source: Qatar News Agency