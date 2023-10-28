NHRC Chairperson Calls for Women’s Wider Participation in Peace Negotiation and Reconstruction Efforts

Doha, HE Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah called for womens wider participation in peace negotiations and reconstruction processes.

This came during her virtual participation in the Women Political Leaders’ Summit 2023, whereby Al Attiyah called on the United Nations, member states, and national human rights institutions to activate and expand the scope of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) that addresses the impact of war on women and the importance of womens full and equal participation in conflict resolution, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction.

The NHRC Chairperson stressed that the Resolution is a dividing line on the matter, and constitutes the first legal document that the UN Security Council issued unanimously, obliging parties to conflicts to respect womens rights and supports their participation in peace and reconstruction negotiations.

Her Excellency noted how the State of Qatar took the initiative to launch a global program that provides education to women and girls in times of conflict and emergency, calling on other countries to follow suit and launch similar health and work programs for women in times of conflicts.

Al Attiyah said that despite all efforts made, unfortunately, women are still the most prominent victims of conflict, and yet their voices are still not heard. She added that experience has shown that empowering women in leadership and decision-making would eliminate stereotypical images of social roles and create solutions to reduce risks of disasters and crises.

NHRC Chairperson pointed out that the first step towards activating Resolution 1325 is by submitting to human rights treaty bodies reports, periodic review reports, and sustainable development goals’ fulfillment reports, calling on national human rights institutions to expand cooperation with the United Nations mechanisms concerned with women in times of conflict.

Al Attiyah emphasized the urgent need to strengthen the global system for the protection of women in times of conflict and emergencies, as well as the need to create safe spaces to protect women from violence and grant them healthcare, work, education, and justice.

Source: Qatar News Agency