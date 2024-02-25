  • Date: February 26, 2024
Gaza Health Ministry: The situation in the northern Gaza Strip is catastrophic

Amman: The health situation in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip is catastrophic in light of the continued Israeli war and siege since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated Sunday.

According to a statement, the Ministry said the health situation in the northern enclave is “extremely catastrophic and cannot be described,” adding, “The hospitals in Gaza and its north are currently without fuel, while the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City has been lacking fuel for more than ten days.”

The Ministry added that medicine refrigerators are without electricity, threatening to destroy quantities of sensitive medicines.

Source: Jordan News Agency

