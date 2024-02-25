Saturday’s electricity load hits 3,670mwTribal reconciliation ends murder case in Ibb

Amman: Jordan’s electrical load reached 3,670 megawatts on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

This figure represents a significant portion of the maximum load recorded during the current winter, which reached 4,050 megawatts.

It is noteworthy that the highest electrical load ever recorded in the Kingdom took place last August, reaching an unprecedented peak of 4,220 megawatts.

Source: Jordan News Agency

A tribal reconciliation in Jableh District, Ibb Governorate, ended a murder case between the Al-Haboub family and the Al-Jamai family.

During the reconciliation, the blood relatives of the victim from the Haboub family announced a pardon for the perpetrator, Ahmed Abdo Abdullah Al-Jamai, for the sake of Allah and in honor of those present.

Source: Yemen News Agency