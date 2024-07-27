Gaza Health Ministry: 41 killed in 24 hours, war dead up to 39,258

Gaza Strip: Israeli occupation force carried out four massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, and 41 dead bodies and 103 injured people arrived in hospitals in the war-ravaged enclave, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The latest figures raised the death toll to 39,258 and the total number of injuries to 90,589, it said Saturday in its daily report of casualties from the war, which began on October 7.

The ministry said 23 people have been killed and 89 injured, many seriously, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza since this morning.

It said many victims remained entombed under buildings targeted by air strikes or shelling and out of reach of rescuers and civil defense teams.

Source: Jordan News Agency