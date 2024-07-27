Gaza Strip: 31 killed in Israeli bombing of field hospital and shelter

Gaza Strip: Israeli forces Saturday bombed a school housing a field hospital and thousands of displaced people in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing 31 people and injuring 100, some in a critical condition, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

It said the Israeli occupation army committed a new massacre targeting the school housing the Khadija Field Hospital and shelter in Dir Al Balah, home to about 4,000 people who fled from areas west of Deir Al Balah.

The school is part of what the occupation army calls safe areas, Palestinian sources said, adding that more than 16 such locations have been targeted in the ongoing war, leaving more than 350 civilians dead.

Source: Jordan News Agency