Jordan Champions Balanced Regional Discourse, Minister Tells International Media

Amman: Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesman Mohammad Momani emphasized Saturday that Jordan maintains a measured, rational, and balanced discourse on all Arab and regional issues, describing this approach as fundamental to national security. Meeting with international media representatives at the Ministry of Government Communication, alongside Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, Momani outlined Jordan’s open media environment and its respect for media’s crucial role in public knowledge dissemination and awareness.

According to Jordan News Agency, the minister highlighted Jordan’s public service media infrastructure, including the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Jordan Television, and Al-Mamlaka TV, which communicate national messages globally alongside private sector media institutions. On the war on Gaza, Momani reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering position demanding an immediate halt to Israeli aggression, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, and ensuring continued humanitarian aid delivery. He noted that, under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership, Jordan was the first to break Gaza’s siege through land and air corridors, intensifying cooperation with friendly nations to facilitate aid delivery through Jordan.

“Last week, His Majesty witnessed the preparation of our largest aid convoy at the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization,” Momani said, detailing the 140th convoy comprising 120 trucks loaded with food, medical supplies, and relief materials bound for Gaza since the Israeli offensive began. The minister emphasized that Jordan has deployed all diplomatic, political, media, and relief efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. He reiterated that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, represents a supreme Jordanian interest in securing Palestinian presence on their national soil.

Addressing Syria’s transition, Momani detailed Jordan’s support for the Syrian people through their current phase, emphasizing that Syria’s institutional recovery and stability remain crucial for broader regional security. “Jordan hosted Syrian refugees throughout the crisis years as part of our Arab and humanitarian duty,” Momani told the international press corps, noting that ongoing discussions with Syria’s new administration encompass various sectoral committees focusing on border security and refugee matters.

The minister emphasized that resolving the refugee situation hinges on voluntary repatriation. “This requires creating appropriate conditions for their dignified return and life within their homeland,” he said, stressing Jordan’s adherence to international law and humanitarian principles regarding refugee returns. During the discussion, international media representatives highlighted specific challenges in their interactions with government ministries and institutions. They called for enhanced empowerment of ministerial spokespersons to ensure more efficient information flow to media outlets and the public.

The journalists commended the ministry’s regular engagement with Arab and international media organizations, viewing it as a reflection of the government’s commitment to transparency and open communication. The briefing, held at the ministry headquarters, forms part of an ongoing series of media engagements aimed at strengthening the national media landscape while addressing operational concerns of international news organizations working in Jordan.