Next Wednesday announced public holiday to observe Hijri new year

Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, on Thursday issued an official circular announcing next Wednesday, corresponding to July 19, a public holiday to mark occasion of Islamic Hijri new year. However, the government circular excluded ministries, public departments, and institutions, whose work nature requires sustained activities. In the circular, the premier called on all ministries and public institutions to contribute to efforts to appropriately commemorate this holy occasion.

Source: Jordan News Agency

