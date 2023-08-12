Foreign Ministry welcomes complete oil transfer from Safer vessel

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the United Nations’ announcement that oil from Safer supertanker, which is moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, was safely and fully unloaded. In a statement on Saturday, the ministry valued efforts of the United Nations and donor countries in mobilizing the necessary financial support to complete this operation, which spared the Red Sea an eco-disaster, lauding support provided by the Yemeni authorities to facilitate its completion.

Source: Jordan News Agency