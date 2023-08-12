Royal decrees issued to approve six bills

Royal decrees were recently issued approving six draft laws. The drafts are Sharia Courts Formation Law for 2023, Traffic Law for 2023 , Public-Private Partnership Projects Law for 2023, Cybercrime Law 2023 and 2023 Jordanian Companies Law. A Royal decree was also issued approving 2023 law abolishing ratification of the production-sharing agreement for oil exploration and assessment of its discovery, development and production between Jordan Natural Resources Authority (NRA) and Canada’s Ammonite Energy International Inc. (AMO-V) in the Jafr region and central Jordan bloc.

Source: Jordan News Agency