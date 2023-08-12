  • Date: August 13, 2023
Royal decrees issued to approve six bills

Royal decrees were recently issued approving six draft laws. The drafts are Sharia Courts Formation Law for 2023, Traffic Law for 2023 , Public-Private Partnership Projects Law for 2023, Cybercrime Law 2023 and 2023 Jordanian Companies Law. A Royal decree was also issued approving 2023 law abolishing ratification of the production-sharing agreement for oil exploration and assessment of its discovery, development and production between Jordan Natural Resources Authority (NRA) and Canada’s Ammonite Energy International Inc. (AMO-V) in the Jafr region and central Jordan bloc.

Source: Jordan News Agency

