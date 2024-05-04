IMCTC Secretary General Meets with Gambian Defence Minister



Banjul: Secretary General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Major Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi met today with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of The Gambia, Hon. Sering Modou Njie.

The minister welcomed the secretary general and expressed appreciation for the IMCTC’s efforts to serve the interests of the allied countries in their war on terrorism. He also thanked the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support to the Republic of The Gambia in everything that serves its vital interests.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest and IMCTC’s initiatives and strategy to combat terrorism.

The minister praised the coalition’s achievements in coordinating international efforts in the war against terrorism.

Al-Moghedi praised the Republic of The Gambia’s role, as a member of the Islamic Alliance, in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

This meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, held under

the slogan “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

Source: Saudi Press Agency