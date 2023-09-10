  • Date: September 11, 2023
Crown Prince receives Saudi Shura Council speaker


His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday received Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh.



The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, tackled the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as means to expand cooperation across all sectors.



Discussions also addressed the importance of maintaining consultation and coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual concern, in service of mutual interests, as well as Arab and Islamic causes.



Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi attended the meeting.



Source: Jordan News Agency

