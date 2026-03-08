FM Partakes in Arab League Ministerial Meeting on Iranian Attacks

Abu dhabi: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi participated on Sunday in an extraordinary session of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level, held via videoconference and chaired by the United Arab Emirates. The meeting was convened at the request of Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt to discuss Iranian attacks on Arab countries.

According to Jordan News Agency, Safadi affirmed Jordan's condemnation of what he described as unjustified Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom and fellow Gulf Arab states. He emphasized Jordan's full solidarity with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its support for any steps they take to confront the Iranian attacks and protect their citizens, security, stability, and sovereignty. He added that Arab states also stand with Jordan in confronting the Iranian attacks.

Safadi highlighted that the security of Arab states is indivisible and requires a clear stance in confronting such attacks. He stated that Arab countries are facing brutal attacks targeting their security, stability, sovereignty, citizens, residents, and facilities, urging unity to confront these attacks.

Moreover, Safadi expressed Jordan's solidarity with Lebanon in protecting its security and stability and in enforcing state sovereignty over all its territory. He stressed the need for intensified and joint efforts to protect Lebanon and halt the aggression against it.

Safadi underlined the importance of continuing joint action to support the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and a state on their national soil. He warned that Arab national security faces challenges and threats that require reassessing, adjusting, and developing mechanisms to protect it, proposing that the next regular session of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers later this month focus on these issues. He stressed the importance of continued efforts to consolidate security and stability and adopting dialogue as the means to resolve disputes.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a resolution condemning Iranian attacks on Arab states and affirming Arab solidarity in confronting them.