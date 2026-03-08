Female Literacy Rates in Jordan Show Remarkable Improvement, Statistics Reveal

Amman: Data from the Department of Statistics showcased a significant decline in the illiteracy rate among Jordanian females aged 15 years and above, dropping from 16.5 percent in 2000 to 7.3 percent by the third quarter of 2025. In tandem, the proportion of educated females rose to an impressive 92.7 percent, marking a substantial enhancement in educational attainment among women in the Kingdom.

According to Jordan News Agency, a statement issued by the department on Sunday in celebration of International Women's Day highlighted that the number of females in Jordan reached 5.617 million by the end of 2025. This represents 47.1 percent of the total population, compared to 52.9 percent for males, translating to 113 males for every 100 females, based on the Department of Statistics' findings.

The statement further detailed that the highest concentration of females falls within the 15 to 49 years age bracket, accounting for 52.7 percent of the female population. Meanwhile, females under 15 years constituted 35.4 percent, and those aged 50 years and above made up 12 percent. Additionally, the average life expectancy for females saw an increase of 3.2 years relative to males.

Labour Force Surveys conducted by the department revealed that the average age of first marriage for females rose from 25.6 years in 2014 to 27.5 years in 2024. For males, this age increased from 29.8 years to 32.5 years over the same period.

Data from the Ministry of Education's annual statistical report for the academic year 2024-2025 indicated that the net enrollment rate for female students in kindergarten was 42.1 percent, compared to 37.6 percent for males. Female students also surpassed males in the basic education stage, with an enrollment rate of 94.9 percent compared to 93.7 percent for males. In secondary education, the enrollment gap widened further in favor of females, reaching 81.6 percent compared to 74.8 percent for males.

In 2024, the Ministry of Higher Education reported an increase in female enrollment in bachelor's and postgraduate studies compared to males. Females accounted for 55.2 percent of bachelor's program enrollees, a 10.4 percentage point advantage over males. In higher diploma programs, female enrollment was 68.0 percent, with similar trends in master's and doctoral programs.

Women's economic empowerment indicators also improved markedly from 2015 to 2024. Female land ownership rose from 15.8 percent to 19.9 percent, while joint land ownership increased to 38.9 percent. Female ownership of apartments grew from 23 percent to 26 percent, and joint ownership rose to 21.8 percent.

The Independent Election Commission's results showed a rise in female parliamentary representation from 6.4 percent to 19.6 percent between 2008 and 2024. Participation in political parties by women jumped from 27.8 percent to 44.5 percent. Women also gained a stronger presence in decision-making roles, with female judges rising to 30.4 percent, ministerial positions to 15.6 percent, the diplomatic corps to 26.1 percent, and 14.5 percent of ambassadors being women.