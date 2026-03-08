  • Date: March 9, 2026

Russia Says Its Section of Druzhba Oil Pipeline Ready to Resume Supplies to Europe

Moscow: Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that the Russian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline is practically ready to resume oil supplies to Europe. This move emphasizes Moscow's willingness to reactivate one of the most crucial energy routes to the continent.

According to Jordan News Agency, Manturov stated during a press conference on Sunday that all technical and operational systems are functioning efficiently on the Russian side. He added that Moscow has completed the necessary preparations to pump supplies through the pipeline once arrangements concerning the remaining part of the route are finalized.

