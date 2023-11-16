Israel bombs Gaza’s only operating wheat mill- UN report



A recent report issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated the As-Salam Mill in Deir Al Balah was reportedly hit and destroyed. This was the last functioning mill in Gaza.

The report said its destruction means that locally produced flour will not be available in Gaza in the foreseeable future.

Israeli forces have reportedly been arresting some internally displaced persons (IDPs) fleeing through the “corridor” designated for them by the occupation, the report indicated, adding that there are anecdotal and eyewitness reports of some displaced persons being beaten and stripped of their clothing.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army established an unstaffed checkpoint and ordered the displaced to show their IDs and undergo what appears to be a facial recognition scan.

Over 1.5 million people in Gaza are estimated to be internally displaced, including about 813,000 IDPs who are staying in at least 154 UNRWA shelters.

UNRWA shelters are accommodating far more people

than their intended capacity. Overcrowding is leading to the spread of disease, including acute respiratory illness and diarrhea, raising environmental and health concerns.

Source: Jordan News Agency