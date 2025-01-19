Government Reaffirms Commitment to Engage with Civil Society Institutions

Amman: Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani emphasized the government’s dedication to maintaining transparency and fostering communication with civil society institutions and national media outlets.

According to Jordan News Agency, Momani made these remarks during a meeting with the Coordination Committee for Voluntary, Social and Cultural Work in Ajloun and Jerash held at the Ministry offices. He detailed the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build partnerships with civil society organizations and highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with media outlets. This initiative aims to ensure a seamless flow of information to the public and promote media and information literacy to counter misleading information.

Momani underscored that the government’s strategic vision is in harmony with the state’s modernisation initiatives, focusing on political, economic, and administrative reforms. He pointed out that administrative modernisation is considered a crucial element in driving economic and political progress.

The meeting also saw active participation from initiative members and representatives from Jerash and Ajloun, who are involved in voluntary, social, cultural, and media fields. Members from various voluntary associations and organizations provided comments and suggestions, contributing