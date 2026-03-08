King Abdullah II Lauds Jordan Armed Forces for Ensuring National Security

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, visited the General Command of the JAF, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

According to Jordan News Agency, during a meeting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, King Abdullah II was briefed on the readiness of the various branches of the armed forces. His Majesty praised the efforts of the JAF and security agencies in safeguarding Jordan and its citizens. He acknowledged the high state of readiness of the armed forces to address regional developments and counter any threats to Jordan's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.

The King emphasized that Jordan remains secure due to the dedication of the armed forces and security agencies in defending the Kingdom and its borders. He highlighted Jordan's preparedness to take necessary measures to ensure the nation's security and stability.

His Majesty was also updated on the comprehensive modernisation plans being developed by the JAF. These plans aim to enhance the capabilities of the armed forces to fulfill their national duties in protecting Jordan's borders and maintaining its security and stability.