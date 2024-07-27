Fair weather forecast Saturday-JMD

Amman: The weather Saturday will be fair almost countrywide, and sizzling in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and the weather will be relatively hot in most areas, while blistering conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Additionally, the weather on Monday and Tuesday will remain substantially similar to the day earlier.

Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 22?, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will reach a scorching 42? during the day, sliding to 28? at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency