Emirati aid aircraft for Gaza arrives in Al-Arish airport

Cairo: A new UAE aircraft laden with a range of humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip landed on Saturday at North Sinai’s Al-Arish International Airport.

The Emirati plane reportedly carried 18 tons of relief supplies, medical equipment, relief materials, and tents provided by the Chinese government, according to an official source in the North Sinai.

The source further stated that the cargo was unloaded and transported to warehouses in the city of Al-Arish in order to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency

