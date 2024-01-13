  • Date: January 14, 2024
Ministry of Human Rights condemns American aggression


The Ministry of Human Rights condemned in the strongest terms the US-British aggression targeted Yemen.

The Ministry indicated in a statement received by (Saba) that the illegal and unjustified American-British aggression affected civilian objects and facilities and led to martyrs and wounded, which represents a blatant violation of the laws.

The statement considered this aggression a real targeting of international peace and security.

It pointed out that the American-British aggression recalled the aggression launched by America and its allies and its tools against Yemen at the same time on March 26, 2015, and is considered a continuation of the aggression that has been ongoing against Yemen for nine years.

Source: Yemen News Agency

