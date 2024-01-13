Arab Center for Iranian Studies: Attacks against Yemen do not serve any country in region



The director of the Arab Center for Iranian Studies, Muhammad Saleh Sedqian, confirmed that the attacks against Yemen do not serve any country in the region.

‘The resistance in Yemen targets supplies that are directed to the Zionist entity to kill the Palestinians,’ indicating that ‘attacks against Yemen do not serve any country in the region,’ Sedqian said in an interview with Al-Ahed News Agency.

“If America wants the region to be calm, it must address the problem in Gaza,” he added.

Source: Yemen News Agency