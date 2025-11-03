Patrol Crew Honoured for Rescuing Woman, Children from Burning Vehicle

Mafraq: A patrol team of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) was honoured on Saturday for their rapid response and bravery in rescuing a woman and her children from a burning vehicle in Mafraq. No injuries were reported.

According to Jordan News Agency, the award was presented on behalf of Director Major General Obaidullah Maayta by Assistant Director for Operations and Training Brigadier General Muhammad Omari. Omari praised the crew’s efforts, stating that the incident exemplifies the PSD’s mission to protect lives and ensure public safety.

Omari emphasized that the recognition is not just a reward but a motivation for the team. “We hope this honours you and inspires your colleagues to continue dedicating yourselves to serving the nation and its citizens,” he said.