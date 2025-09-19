A streamlined event planning platform connects UAE residents directly with vendors for quotes, recommendations, and coordination, offering a single hub that replaces scattered listings and lengthy inquiries with quick, tailored service.

Dubai-Based PartyPlatform Reaches 10,000 Users, Disrupts UAE Event Planning Industry with Smarter Marketplace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The PartyPlatform announced today that it has drawn 10,000 unique visitors, marking its rapid rise as the leading solution for organizing gatherings across the Emirates.

Founded by Patrick Narracott, The PartyPlatform tackles Dubai’s fragmented vendor landscape, unreliable communication, and time-consuming comparisons. The platform showcases vendor video reels across its app and website, allowing users to visualize events before making decisions. From caterers and decorators to entertainers, customers can browse, compare, and connect with verified vendors in one user-friendly space that brings celebration ideas to life.

The idea emerged from Narracott’s own frustration with Dubai’s broken event planning ecosystem, where residents often spent late nights scouring Google for trustworthy vendors. Unlike alternatives that limit control for both customers and vendors, The PartyPlatform functions as a true marketplace, empowering vendors to present their services authentically while giving customers greater confidence and flexibility in their planning journey.

Enhancing the platform is Sara, an intuitive AI planning assistant. Sara suggests vendor combinations, theme ideas, and cost estimates tailored to individual budgets and preferences. More than a search tool, it understands the emotional elements of event planning, offering guidance and reassurance that helps users feel supported throughout the process. Inquiries and responses flow naturally through WhatsApp and email, ensuring communication stays simple and immediate.

“Dubai’s international community needed a single resource that saves time and reduces uncertainty,” said Narracott. “Now, requests go out instantly and answers return through familiar channels.”

The PartyPlatform also features smart quote requests, allowing users to reach multiple vendors with one tap, eliminating phone tag and repeated callbacks. Customers may opt for full-service event management or hand-pick individual vendors, with clear, comparable quotes delivered quickly.

By focusing strategically on Dubai first, the company has built strong local partnerships before expanding to Abu Dhabi and beyond. Vendors praise the platform’s straightforward workflow, rapid response times, and transparent pricing—advantages reshaping the regional event planning ecosystem. Thanks to diversified marketing channels and strong vendor adoption, The PartyPlatform continues to gain momentum, reinforcing its value proposition and long-term potential.

About The PartyPlatform

The PartyPlatform connects event organizers with a handpicked network of local vendors across the UAE. Since its launch by entrepreneur Patrick Narracott, the site has replaced scattered service listings with an all-in-one planning experience. Serving a diverse international audience, it offers options from turnkey management to à la carte vendor selections. Recognized for its reliable vendor network and high customer satisfaction, the company plans to expand throughout the Emirates while refining its service to meet evolving celebration needs.

