Draw Conducted for 2023 IHF Men’s Super Globe in Dammam

The draw for the International Handball Federation’s (IHF) Men’s Super Globe competition, which will take place in the Kingdom’s eastern city of Dammam between November 7 and 12, was held today in Switzerland.

The draw put Saudi Al-Noor Club with Group A along with FC Barcelona and Egyptian Al-Ahly, while Saudi host team Khaleej will face SC Magdeburg, the current EHF Champions League Men title holders, and University of Queensland from Australia.

Group B combines Kuwait SC, San Fernando HB from Argentina, and Füchse Berlin, while Group D has KS Kielce from Poland, Bahraini club Al-Najma, and American San Francisco CalHeat.

The competition will be played according to the group system with the winners of each group to progress into the semi-finals while the other two sides will head to the Placement Matches.

