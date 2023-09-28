AmCham, businesswomen forum ink deal

The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham) and the Jordanian Business and Professional Women Forum signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening frameworks of cooperation and partnership in social responsibility, empowering women economically and achieving social solidarity, in a way that achieves the principles of sustainable development. The memorandum, according to an AmCham statement on Thursday, is part of mutual cooperation and partnership in the field of business growth and development, facilitating trade and promoting both the chamber and the forum networks. Chairman of the Chamber Samer Judeh stressed the importance of joint cooperation with the forum, as both parties will benefit from their networks through communication and the distribution of opportunities, indicating that the chamber and the forum will offer the participant’s access to information, resources, and opportunities whenever possible. For her part, chairwoman of the forum Reem Baghdadi highlighted the importance of the memorandum in documenting and strengthening cooperation aimed at serving members of both parties in terms of expanding the network of relationships aimed at promoting their businesses and the impact of this on the national economy, stressing the need to connect with institutions and civil society organizations to achieve a higher level of participation that serves both parties.

Source: Jordan News Agency