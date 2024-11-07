Friday, November 8, 2024

Mild, Partly Cloudy Weather Expected Over Weekend.

Amman: Jordan will enjoy generally mild weather...

Progress Report Highlights Advancements in Green Urban Development, Waste Management Initiatives.

Amman: A recent progress report on the...

Key Energy Development: Beachfront Gasification Unit Set for This Year.

Amman: Significant developments are underway in the...

Draft Standards for Institutional Equality Seal Developed to Empower Women.

GeneralDraft Standards for Institutional Equality Seal Developed to Empower Women.
Muhammad Hassan
By Muhammad Hassan

The government has developed a draft of standards for the institutional equality seal:he government has developed a draft of standards for the institutional equality seal, aimed at empowering women in both the public and private sectors. This initiative is a key step toward increasing women’s participation in the economy.

According to Jordan News Agency, the recent progress report on the executive program for Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025 highlights the government’s rollout of several regulations intended to elevate Jordan’s ranking in global gender equality indices and business-related reports. These regulations include new guidelines for the management of daycare facilities in workplaces, both private and public.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the government has trained 67 participants from diverse regions on integrating children with disabilities into daycare settings, promoting inclusivity and support for all children.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

AutomativeGlobalLatest NewsMarket

Most Popular Articles

Quick Links 1

Quick Links 2

Info Links

Copyright © 2024 All Rights Reserved By Jordan News Gazette.