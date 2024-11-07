Draft Standards for Institutional Equality Seal Developed to Empower Women.

The government has developed a draft of standards for the institutional equality seal:he government has developed a draft of standards for the institutional equality seal, aimed at empowering women in both the public and private sectors. This initiative is a key step toward increasing women’s participation in the economy.

According to Jordan News Agency, the recent progress report on the executive program for Economic Modernization Vision 2023-2025 highlights the government’s rollout of several regulations intended to elevate Jordan’s ranking in global gender equality indices and business-related reports. These regulations include new guidelines for the management of daycare facilities in workplaces, both private and public.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the government has trained 67 participants from diverse regions on integrating children with disabilities into daycare settings, promoting inclusivity and support for all children.