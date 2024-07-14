Dr. Bin Habtoor offers his condolences on Mohammad Mohammad Al-Omari’s death

The caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, sent a telegram of condolences on the death of Mohammed Mohammed Al-Omari, the former Undersecretary of the Capital Municipality, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 62 years, most of which was filled with giving in the service of the nation.

In the telegram that he sent to the Shura Council member , Dr. Hussein Abdullah Al-Omari, the sons of the deceased, Yahya, Wael, Louay, the rest of the family members, and the entire Al-Omari family, Dr. Bin Habtoor praised the qualities of the deceased and his contribution to the field of work and institutional management in the governmental field, pointing out that.

The deceased embodied a good example and role model in dedication and sincerity in performing his job duties in the various tasks assigned to him and the positions he held.

Bin Habtoor expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to Dr. Hussein Al-Omari, the sons of the deceased, all family members and the entire Al-Omari family over th

is affliction, asking God Almighty to cover the deceased with vast mercy and forgiveness, and to dwell him in spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, colleagues, and lovers with patience and solace.

” We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return “.

Source: Yemen News Agency