Dr. Bin Habtoor appreciates solidarity of Arab and foreign communities with Yemeni and Palestinian people’s



Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor expressed his appreciation for the positions of the Arab and foreign communities present in Yemen, in solidarity with the Yemeni people and against the US-UK aggression and the Zionist aggression against Gaza.

This came during his meeting on Saturday with the Minister of State in the caretaker government, Ahmed Al-Ali, and the head of the Yemeni Center for Communities, Arif Al-Razza.

Ways were discussed to strengthen the solidarity position of members of the communities through their presence in solidarity events and stands, and to allow them to convey their free voices denouncing the aggression and siege on our country, including the American-British aggression, as well as the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, to the world.

Dr. Bin Habtoor stressed the importance of this trend, and the necessity of working to consolidate the role of members of the Arab and foreign communities in Yemen in condemning the aggression and si

ege on Yemen and Gaza, and working to support the oppressed people of Gaza through various means.