  • Date: February 12, 2024
  • Date: February 12, 2024

Al-Masawi is informed of conditions and needs of inmates of Central Correctional Facility


The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Al-Masawi, on Saturday, along with the governor’s representative, Talal Al-Sufi, reviewed the conditions and needs of the inmates of the Central Correctional Facility in the province.

During the visit, Al-Masawi and Al-Sufi heard from the director of the correctional facility, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al-Junaid, an explanation of the conditions of the correctional facility and its necessary needs.

The Acting Governor stressed the importance of working to enhance the health and hygiene aspects of the correctional facility, taking care of nutrition, maintaining sewage, and working to find sunshades for inmates.

In addition, Al-Masawi discussed with the Director of the Endowments Office, Muhammad Al-Ahdal, and a number of specialists the aspects related to addressing the conditions of the central correctional facility, in addition to finding a suitable building for the Tribal Affairs Office with the support of the local authority and the Endowments.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages