Al-Masawi is informed of conditions and needs of inmates of Central Correctional Facility



The Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Al-Masawi, on Saturday, along with the governor’s representative, Talal Al-Sufi, reviewed the conditions and needs of the inmates of the Central Correctional Facility in the province.

During the visit, Al-Masawi and Al-Sufi heard from the director of the correctional facility, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al-Junaid, an explanation of the conditions of the correctional facility and its necessary needs.

The Acting Governor stressed the importance of working to enhance the health and hygiene aspects of the correctional facility, taking care of nutrition, maintaining sewage, and working to find sunshades for inmates.

In addition, Al-Masawi discussed with the Director of the Endowments Office, Muhammad Al-Ahdal, and a number of specialists the aspects related to addressing the conditions of the central correctional facility, in addition to finding a suitable building for the Tribal Affairs Office with the support of the local authority and the Endowments.