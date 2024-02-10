Speaker of Shura Council meets with Deputy Dean of National Institute of Administrative Sciences



The Speaker of the Shura Council, Muhammad Hussein Al-Aidaroos, discussed during his meeting on Saturday with the Deputy Dean of the National Institute of Administrative Sciences for Academic Affairs, Dr. Shaker Ali Naji Al-Shayef, the difficulties facing the Institute and ways to address them.

The meeting, in the presence of the Vice President of the Council, Muhammad Hassan Al-Durra, and a number of Council members, touched on the role of the National Institute in qualifying the cadres of the state’s administrative apparatus and the steps to be taken in order to develop the Institute into a National Academy of Administrative Sciences that is compatible with the determinants of the national vision for building the state.

In the meeting, the Chairman of the Shura Council stressed the importance of the institute’s role in building and developing the capabilities of the administrative staff of state institutions in accordance with a national academic scientific vision that contributes to improving the genera

l performance of the administrative apparatus and is consistent with the direction of the revolutionary leadership and the Supreme Political Council to implement radical changes.

He stressed that the Council will work, based on its constitutional and legal duties, to provide appropriate advice in a way that contributes to strengthening the role of the Institute, the success of its tasks, and the development of its programs and training activities.

He urged the Council’s Administrative Reform and Insurance Committee to coordinate and communicate with specialists at the institute to identify the difficulties and obstacles it faces and submit appropriate proposals and recommendations to address them.

Al-Aidaroos praised the efforts made by the institute’s leadership and its academic staff in implementing programs aimed at developing the capabilities and skills of state employees