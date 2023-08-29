Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on August 29?

On this day, August 29, the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression launched a series of raids on various governorates, which led to the death and injury of dozens of citizens, and the destruction of homes, farms, water tanks, roads, bridges, and factories.

On August 29, 2015, the aggression warplanes launched eight raids on the Al-Harf area and two raids on Al-Damah area in the Baqim district of Saada governorate, which resulted in the destruction of a house and damage to neighboring houses, and more than 15 raids on the Al-Qamaa and Al-Kasara areas in the Kitaf district, and several raids on the Al-Zahir district, which led to To the destruction of a number of citizens’ homes and public property.

In the same governorate, enemy forces bombed Baqim district with four missiles loaded with internationally banned cluster bombs.

The hostile air forces launched three raids on the tanks of the Majzar water project, which led to their complete destruction, two raids on the strategic Mount Hailan in Marib governorate, and a raid on a high hill on Thalatheen Street in Al-Dhahar district in Ibb governorate.

On this day in the year 2016, 27 citizens, most of them women and children, were injured as a result of two raids launched by the aggression on the residence of the sugar factory workers in Ras Issa, Hodeidah Governorate, and two raids at the entrance to Kamaran Island.

Five citizens were killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the aggression’s bombing of a market selling foodstuffs in the Dhahban area in the Bani al-Harith district of the capital Sana’a, and it also resulted in severe damage to the market, shops and neighboring houses.

Three raids targeted al-Zindani farms in Bir Zaher in Bani al-Harith, a raid on the al-Raabi factory in the Dhahban area, and several raids on the 21st of September Park and the Attan area in the al-Sabeen district, which resulted in severe damage to the farm, the factory, citizens’ homes, and public and private property.

Five citizens were killed and three others were wounded as a result of two raids of the aggression’s warplanes on the main road Zarajah – Bani Dhabyan – Sana’a, in Al-Hada’ district of Dhamar governorate.

A citizen was killed and the cameraman of Al-Masirah satellite channel, Ahmed Hassan Hamtan, was injured, as a result of 17 raids by the aggression’s warplanes, which targeted the areas of Al-Falaqah, Ham, Al-Hadana and Safar Al-Hanaya in the Al-Matoon district of Al-Jawf Governorate, and resulted in great damage to the homes and farms of the citizens.

Five children were killed and others were injured as a result of the explosion of a cluster bomb remnants of the aggression in the Akhmas area in the Sahar district of Saada governorate, while a woman was killed and two men were injured in a raid by the hostile air forces on a citizen’s house in the Al-Talh area in the Sahar district, and a raid was launched on a gas station in the same area.

The aggression warplanes also launched five raids on the Rusaifat area, a raid on the Al-Fara’a area, two raids on the citizen’s market and farms in the Kataf district, seven raids targeting the areas of Al-Saddad, Wadi Al-Jabal, and the farm of the citizen of Al-Souda, and a raid on Al-Wajbi area, and a raid on Al-Majd’a family, and more than forty raids on Mandaba and Al-Tha’ban in Baqim district. causing great damage to the homes and property of citizens.

In the same governorate, the aggression warplanes launched two raids with cluster bombs on Customs, Alab port, and eight raids on the public highway, Al-Harf and Naid-Dur areas in the Baqim district, which resulted in significant damage to the crossing, and the burning of two citizens’ cars and a road repair bulldozer.

In Sana’a governorate, the aggression warplanes targeted Naqil Al-Abs with two raids on Hammam Jarif Road in Bilad Al-Rus district, which caused damage to the road, and launched four raids on the homes of Sheikh Ali Qasha’a and Musaad Al-Dahina, in Marhaba area in Nehm district, which led to their complete destruction, and a school was also targeted.

The aggression warplanes targeted, in a series of raids, the Lahma bridge on the main line of Al-Mahweet Al-Qanawes road, which led to its destruction and damage to nearby buildings and homes, an oil derivatives station, and a poultry farm in the sector area, Al-Mahweet district.

On August 29, 2017, the aggression warplanes launched 22 raids on the Midi district, a raid on a roundabout area in the Mastaba district of Hajjah governorate, and two raids on the Serwah district of Marib governorate, while the mercenaries bombed separate areas in the district, which caused damage to citizens’ property.

The hostile air forces targeted, with two raids, the Al-Mahaqra area and a raid on the Dabwa camp in the Sanhan district, Sana’a governorate.

In the province of Saada, the aggression launched three raids on the Khaliqa and Al-Atfin areas in the Kataf district, two raids on the Baqim district, and two raids on the Malahit area in the Al-Zahir district, while the Al-Ghor area in the Ghamr district was subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, which caused severe damage to the citizens’ property.

The aggression’s Apache warplanes targeted, with four missiles, the Al-Hathira area in Jizan.

On this day in the year 2018, the hostile air force launched two raids on the Mustaba district in Hajjah governorate, four raids on separate areas in the Baqim district, and three raids on the Al-Zahir district in Saada governorate, which caused damage to citizens’ property.

On August 29, 2019, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on Sana’a International Airport, while Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted separate areas of the border district of Razih, Saada Governorate.

In Al-Hodeidah Governorate, the mercenaries of the aggression targeted, with heavy and medium machine guns, the property of citizens in the Al-Jah Al-Ala area of the Beit Al-Faqih district, and heavily bombed separate areas south of the city of Al-Tahita, with more than 50 shells the homes and property of citizens in the city of Al-Durayhimi.

On this day in the year 2020, the aggression launched four raids on the districts of Serwah and Majzar, four other raids on the Mahlia district in Mrib governorate, a raid on Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf governorate, and a raid on Wald Rabi’ district in Al-Bayda governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression in Hodeidah governorate bombed, with artillery and machine guns, the city of Al-Shabab on 90th Street, and 18 shells towards the north of Hays and the airport.

In Saada governorate, Saudi artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in the border district of Munabbih.

On August 29, 2021, the aggression warplanes launched four raids on separate areas in the Serwah district of Marib governorate, and a raid on Al-Zahir district in Saada governorate, while the enemy forces carried out missile and artillery bombardment targeting citizens’ property in the border district of Baqim.

In Al-Hodeidah governorate, spy planes launched a raid on Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih district, and the mercenaries created combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Kilo 16, and bombarded many areas in the governorate with artillery and various bullets.

On this day in the year 2022, armed reconnaissance aircraft launched seven raids on Tabbat Mahdi and Tabat Al-Najibat in Al-Fakher and Al-Zayla in Maris in Al-Dhalea Governorate, Al-Rawdah in Marib Governorate, and on the Al-Jabalia area in Al-Tahita District, east of Hays in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, and Maqbana in Taiz Governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression created fortifications in Al-Rawda, Ma’rib governorate, and opened fire on many areas in the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Dhalea, Al-Hodeidah, Al-Bayda and the border fronts.

Intense artillery shelling of the mercenaries targeted the areas of Al-Balq Al-Sharqi and Al-Rawdah in Marib Governorate, west of Haradh, Bani Hassan and Al-Mazraq in Hajjah Governorate, Nati’a district in Al-Bayda Governorate, Razih, Al-Madaven and Al-Malaheeth in Saada Governorate, north of Hays in Al-Hodeidah Governorate and Maqbana in Taiz Governorate, Al-Sabaiyah and Al-Amud in Wadi Jarah and Jabal Al-Qambour in Jizan.

