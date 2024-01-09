Al-Bayda Governor reviews central agricultural nursery activity



The Governor of Al-Bayda, Abdullah Idris, reviewed the agricultural activity in the central nursery in Al-Bayda city and highlighted its most prominent needs.

The governor heard from the director of the province’s agriculture office, Engineer Abdullah Al-Amiri, an explanation about the components of the central nursery, the expansion and rehabilitation work currently underway at a cost of 56 million riyals, funded by the local authority.

The governor stressed the importance of the rehabilitation project for this central agricultural nursery to preserve seedlings, fruit trees and ornamentals.

He pointed out the need to coordinate with Agriculture and Irrigation Ministry and the Supreme Agricultural Committee to provide tree seedlings , distribute them to farmers, stressing the need to enhance community awareness of paying attention to the agricultural aspect, focusing on hardy areas, and exploiting them for agricultural crops.

Source: Yemen News Agency