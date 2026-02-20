Deputizing for King, Crown Prince Attends 120th Hashemite Scientific Council

Amman: Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the 120th Hashemite Scientific Council, taking place at the King Abdullah I Mosque's cultural center.

According to Jordan News Agency, the council, the first to be held this year, centered around the theme of the Quran as the most important source of information and consideration for Muslims. Jordan's Grand Mufti Ahmad Hasanat led a discussion on the theme of understanding Quranic text, along with Egypt's Grand Mufti Nazir Mohammed Ayyad.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs holds Hashemite Scientific Councils every Ramadan, hosting scholars and thought leaders from the Arab and Muslim world to discuss issues related to Islam. Several senior officials and officers, as well as Muslim scholars, attended the 120th session of the Hashemite Scientific Council.